He played for both teams. Ronaldinho spoke about the match between PSG and Milan

The legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho did not ignore the upcoming Champions League match between PSG and Milan.

The teams will compete on the field on October 25. It is noteworthy that the Brazilian played for both teams.

According to Ronaldinho, he expects a great game and will be present at the stadium for both the first and return matches.

“Both clubs have a special place in my heart, two teams I played for and two places where I was very happy.

PSG was my first team in Europe, I came from Gremio when I was 21 years old. The reception was fantastic, I was received very well and after my first season I went to the World Championships and came back a champion.

"Milan"? I had a great time. I had amazing teammates: Kaká, Pato, Thiago Silva, Seedorf, Beckham, Shevchenko, Pirlo, Gattuso, Ambrosini, Inzaghi... And then Robinho and Ibrahimovic - a real star team. I consider the Scudetto I won with the Rossoneri to be my own, even though I didn’t finish the season in Milan before returning to Brazil.

Forecast? Don’t ask me, my heart is divided and this is considered a completely valid reason for not answering,” Ronaldinho was quoted as saying by Milan News.