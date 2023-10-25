RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news He played for both teams. Ronaldinho spoke about the match between PSG and Milan

He played for both teams. Ronaldinho spoke about the match between PSG and Milan

Football news 25 oct 2023, 07:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
He played for both teams. Ronaldinho spoke about the match between PSG and Milan He played for both teams. Ronaldinho spoke about the match between PSG and Milan

The legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho did not ignore the upcoming Champions League match between PSG and Milan.

The teams will compete on the field on October 25. It is noteworthy that the Brazilian played for both teams.

According to Ronaldinho, he expects a great game and will be present at the stadium for both the first and return matches.

“Both clubs have a special place in my heart, two teams I played for and two places where I was very happy.

PSG was my first team in Europe, I came from Gremio when I was 21 years old. The reception was fantastic, I was received very well and after my first season I went to the World Championships and came back a champion.

"Milan"? I had a great time. I had amazing teammates: Kaká, Pato, Thiago Silva, Seedorf, Beckham, Shevchenko, Pirlo, Gattuso, Ambrosini, Inzaghi... And then Robinho and Ibrahimovic - a real star team. I consider the Scudetto I won with the Rossoneri to be my own, even though I didn’t finish the season in Milan before returning to Brazil.

Forecast? Don’t ask me, my heart is divided and this is considered a completely valid reason for not answering,” Ronaldinho was quoted as saying by Milan News.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain AC Milan Champions League
Popular news
VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL
The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad
Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs Boxing News Today, 10:02 Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight Football news Today, 09:19 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:18 French Interior Minister considers Benzema's position on the war in Israel suspicious
Sport Predictions
Football Today Crystal Palace vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Clermont vs Nice prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today St. Patrick’s vs Shamrock Rovers prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023