RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news For the first time in history. Milan will play against PSG without Italian in the starting lineup

For the first time in history. Milan will play against PSG without Italian in the starting lineup

Football news 25 oct 2023, 15:05
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
For the first time in history. Milan will play against PSG without Italian in the starting lineup For the first time in history. Milan will play against PSG without Italian in the starting lineup

On October 25, a match of the 3rd round of the Champions League in Group F will take place between the clubs PSG and Milan.

The clash will be held at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

The kick-off time is 21:00.

Milan will play without a single Italian in the starting lineup for the first time in their history.

Starting lineups for the PSG - Milan match:

PSG: Donnarumma – L. Hernandez, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Hakimi – Verratti, Ugarte, Zair-Emre – Mbappe, Kolo-Muani, Dembele.

Substitutes: Letellier, Tenas, F. Ruiz, Ramus, Pereira, Lee Kang-In, Mukiele, Soler, Barkola.

Milan: Maignan – T. Hernandez, Tomori, Tiav, Kalulu – Reinders, Krunic, Musa – Leao, Giroud, Pulisic.

Substitutes: Nava, Mirante, Calabria, Adli, Jovic, Kjaer, Pobega, Florenzi, Traore, Bartezagi.

Related teams and leagues
Champions League
Popular news
VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL
The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad
Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs Boxing News Today, 10:02 Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight Football news Today, 09:19 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:18 French Interior Minister considers Benzema's position on the war in Israel suspicious
Sport Predictions
Football Today Genoa vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Sint-Truiden - RWDM Molenbeek prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Clermont vs Nice prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today St. Patrick’s vs Shamrock Rovers prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023