For the first time in history. Milan will play against PSG without Italian in the starting lineup

On October 25, a match of the 3rd round of the Champions League in Group F will take place between the clubs PSG and Milan.

The clash will be held at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

The kick-off time is 21:00.

Milan will play without a single Italian in the starting lineup for the first time in their history.

Starting lineups for the PSG - Milan match:

PSG: Donnarumma – L. Hernandez, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Hakimi – Verratti, Ugarte, Zair-Emre – Mbappe, Kolo-Muani, Dembele.

Substitutes: Letellier, Tenas, F. Ruiz, Ramus, Pereira, Lee Kang-In, Mukiele, Soler, Barkola.

Milan: Maignan – T. Hernandez, Tomori, Tiav, Kalulu – Reinders, Krunic, Musa – Leao, Giroud, Pulisic.

Substitutes: Nava, Mirante, Calabria, Adli, Jovic, Kjaer, Pobega, Florenzi, Traore, Bartezagi.