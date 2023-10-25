Mbappe is the best. The player ratings for the Champions League match PSG – Milan have been revealed

On October 25, a match in the 3rd round of the Champions League took place in Group F between PSG and Milan. The game concluded with a score of 3-0 in favor of the French team.

The goals for the Parisians were scored by Kylian Mbappé, Randal Kolo-Muani, and Lee Kang-In. Warren Zaire-Emery made two assists.

Following the match, the statistical portal WhoScored provided player ratings. Kylian Mbappé was deemed the best with a rating of 8.5.

Seventeen-year-old Zaire-Emery, who provided two assists, received a rating of 7.8. Kolo-Muani received the same rating, while Lee Kang-In was rated at 7.2.

The poorest performers in the match were Theo Hernandez and Tommaso Pobega, both receiving a rating of 5.9.

WhoScored ratings for the PSG - Milan - 3-0