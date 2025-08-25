What a reaction. Real Madrid president flips off rival fans
Real Madrid traveled to Oviedo and cruised to a dominant 3-0 away victory. However, after the match, Los Blancos' president made headlines with a shocking gesture.
Details: On the social network X (formerly Twitter), a video was posted showing Florentino Pérez, as he was leaving the stadium after the game, first raising a finger to the Real Oviedo supporters—and just seconds later, flipping them the middle finger.
Real Madrid will play their next match at home against Mallorca. The clash is scheduled for Saturday, August 30, with kickoff at 21:30 Central European Time.
Reminder: Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior is enjoying a break after the first match of the new season, which kicked off just days ago. The Brazilian shared a photo from his downtime on Instagram.