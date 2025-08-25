What a reaction. Real Madrid president flips off rival fans

Real Madrid traveled to Oviedo and cruised to a dominant 3-0 away victory. However, after the match, Los Blancos' president made headlines with a shocking gesture.

Details: On the social network X (formerly Twitter), a video was posted showing Florentino Pérez, as he was leaving the stadium after the game, first raising a finger to the Real Oviedo supporters—and just seconds later, flipping them the middle finger.

Florentino Perez qui salue les fans à Oviedo 😭 pic.twitter.com/NoUDZEVAX7 — Edition Merengue (@EditionMerengue) August 24, 2025

Real Madrid will play their next match at home against Mallorca. The clash is scheduled for Saturday, August 30, with kickoff at 21:30 Central European Time.

Reminder: Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior is enjoying a break after the first match of the new season, which kicked off just days ago. The Brazilian shared a photo from his downtime on Instagram.