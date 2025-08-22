In style. Vinicius Junior shares a new personal photo while relaxing after the first match of the season

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Looking fashionable as always
Lifestyle Today, 03:42
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior on holiday in Ibiza Photo: https://www.instagram.com/vinijr / Author unknown

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is enjoying some downtime after the opening match of the recently launched new season. The Brazilian star posted a fresh photo on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

In the picture, Vini strikes a pose with his hand covering his face, rocking a stylish and modern outfit—cap, t-shirt, and denim shorts.

It's worth noting that Vinicius remains a Real Madrid player, but rumors continue to circulate that he is reluctant to extend his contract with the club. The Brazilian is reportedly demanding a salary increase to match Kylian Mbappé's level, a move the Real Madrid management is hesitant to make.

Additionally, the Brazilian winger featured in the La Liga opener against Osasuna but didn't record any goals or assists. The only goal of the match came from the penalty spot, scored by Mbappé, who now appears to have taken over penalty duties from Vinicius.

By the way, the next La Liga fixture for Los Blancos is scheduled for August 24, away against Oviedo.

