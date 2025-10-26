"We'll talk about it in private" - Xabi Alonso on Vinicius' reaction after being substituted

The coach chose not to publicly criticize the Brazilian

The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona ended not only with football drama on the pitch, but also with internal tension within the Madrid camp. In the final minutes, Vinicius Junior reacted visibly upset to his substitution—the Brazilian refused to shake hands with head coach Xabi Alonso, openly displaying his frustration. After the game, Xabi Alonso was asked for his thoughts on the situation.

Details: After the match, the Blancos' manager commented on the incident, stating that he would address the matter with the Brazilian privately.

"Regarding the situation with Vinicius—we'll talk about it in private," Alonso said briefly.

This season, the Brazilian has featured in thirteen matches for the Madrid side, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

