RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "We want to win, but yesterday it was impossible" - Hansi Flick

"We want to win, but yesterday it was impossible" - Hansi Flick

Barcelona's head coach opens up about his life, emotions, and football.
Football news Today, 16:58
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on prior to the LaLiga Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The ambitions in Barcelona are sky-high.

Details: The head coach of Catalan giants Barcelona, Hansi Flick, attended Oktoberfest at Casa SEAT today as an event sponsor. Taking the stage, he shared some insights about his life, the football matches that left the biggest mark on him, and the goals Barcelona aims to achieve:

"For me, the most special day at Bayern Munich was winning the Champions League. It was incredible. Everyone at Barcelona wants this, and we will fight for it. It won't be easy, but I promise we will give it our all.

Last year was the best of my life. Honestly, it wasn't easy, but I think last season, when we toured Barcelona on the bus, was unforgettable. I hope we can win the titles we need this season as well, but again, it's not easy. We'll go for it, we'll give everything, and if we succeed, I'll be very happy," the German coach admitted.

Flick also revealed how the final hours before a match usually unfold in Barcelona:

"First, we have a set-piece meeting, then lunch. After that, the players take a nap, as do the coaches. Before leaving the hotel, we're briefed on the match plan, and then we head out. Usually, we want to win, but yesterday it was impossible," he concluded.

Hansi Flick took charge of Barcelona in July 2024 after leaving his position as head coach of the German national team. Flick has overseen 69 matches at the helm of Barcelona, claiming 51 wins, 8 draws, and 10 defeats.

Reminder: Flick urges restraint over excessive attention on Yamal

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Thierry Henry, former Arsenal, FC Barcelona and France player looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 14:23 "You will be exposed, sorry." - Thierry Henry slams Hansi Flick after PSG defeat
800 euros for dinner with Lamine Yamal's mother: a new controversial business in London Football news Today, 10:45 800 euros for dinner with Lamine Yamal's mother: a new controversial business in London
Anniversary! Kounde plays his 150th match for Barcelona Football news Today, 09:12 Anniversary! Kounde plays his 150th match for Barcelona
Barcelona’s return delayed again: Olympiacos clash won’t be played at Camp Nou Football news Today, 04:54 Barcelona’s return delayed again: Olympiacos clash won’t be played at Camp Nou
“We don’t care.” Vitinha responds to pre-match statements ahead of Barcelona clash Football news Today, 02:53 “We don’t care.” Vitinha responds to pre-match statements ahead of Barcelona clash
Nuno Mendes on PSG's victory: "Even with injuries, we showed our best level" Football news Yesterday, 17:56 Nuno Mendes on PSG's victory: "Even with injuries, we showed our best level"
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores