Barcelona's head coach opens up about his life, emotions, and football.

The ambitions in Barcelona are sky-high.

Details: The head coach of Catalan giants Barcelona, Hansi Flick, attended Oktoberfest at Casa SEAT today as an event sponsor. Taking the stage, he shared some insights about his life, the football matches that left the biggest mark on him, and the goals Barcelona aims to achieve:

"For me, the most special day at Bayern Munich was winning the Champions League. It was incredible. Everyone at Barcelona wants this, and we will fight for it. It won't be easy, but I promise we will give it our all. Last year was the best of my life. Honestly, it wasn't easy, but I think last season, when we toured Barcelona on the bus, was unforgettable. I hope we can win the titles we need this season as well, but again, it's not easy. We'll go for it, we'll give everything, and if we succeed, I'll be very happy," the German coach admitted.

Flick also revealed how the final hours before a match usually unfold in Barcelona:

"First, we have a set-piece meeting, then lunch. After that, the players take a nap, as do the coaches. Before leaving the hotel, we're briefed on the match plan, and then we head out. Usually, we want to win, but yesterday it was impossible," he concluded.

Hansi Flick took charge of Barcelona in July 2024 after leaving his position as head coach of the German national team. Flick has overseen 69 matches at the helm of Barcelona, claiming 51 wins, 8 draws, and 10 defeats.

