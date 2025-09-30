Flick urges restraint over excessive attention on Yamal

He is still too young for this.

Lamine Yamal has burst into top-flight football with both feet, immediately making a name for himself. However, the Barcelona winger is under intense scrutiny, much of which has been overwhelmingly positive. This is something that does not sit well with head coach Hansi Flick.

Details: The German coach stated that he dislikes the excessive praise being heaped on Yamal, as the youngster is still very young and needs to focus on hard work. In due time, he also has to improve his defensive play.

Quote: “I don't like to overly praise Lamine. He’s 18 years old. He needs to focus on working hard. He has talent and is playing at a very high level. But to reach the next level, to take one or two more steps, he must keep working. Football is not just about attacking, it's also about defending,” Flick said at a press conference.

