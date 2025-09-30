«They should be concerned about the agent.» Deco defends Barcelona in the Williams transfer saga
Barcelona had long been linked with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who extended his contract with the Basques, bypassing previous agreements. Barcelona does not believe they did anything wrong.
Details: The club’s sporting director Deco stated that Athletic should have focused on Williams’ agent, who himself came to Barcelona with an offer. Barcelona, in turn, did not pursue the winger.
Quote: «We did not pursue their player; they should be concerned about the agent, who came to Barça several times with an offer. If a player like Nico approaches us, we talk to the agent — and that’s what happened.
The player did not accept the proposed terms, the agent acted in his own interests. We said we would not accept the imposed conditions; the deadline passed, they went their way, and we went ours. Bilbao is not an example, we focus on the players and club management,» Deco told Mundo Deportivo.