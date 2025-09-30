«They should be concerned about the agent.» Deco defends Barcelona in the Williams transfer saga

Does not consider Athletic a model for how to conduct business.

Barcelona had long been linked with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who extended his contract with the Basques, bypassing previous agreements. Barcelona does not believe they did anything wrong.

Details: The club’s sporting director Deco stated that Athletic should have focused on Williams’ agent, who himself came to Barcelona with an offer. Barcelona, in turn, did not pursue the winger.

Read also: Deco hopes de Jong will stay at Barcelona