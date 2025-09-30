RU RU ES ES FR FR
Deco hopes de Jong will stay at Barcelona

There are reasons for optimism.
Barcelona is making significant efforts to keep midfielder Frenkie de Jong at the club, and sporting director Deco has acknowledged that those efforts are paying off.

Details: According to the executive, the Dutchman wants to remain at Barcelona, and that desire could soon translate into a signed contract.

Quote: "We are in talks. Frenkie is truly enjoying his time here. He has matured in every aspect—within his family, in the squad... If a player has character, he wants to stay at Barcelona not just for the city, but because he wants to fight for trophies.

And he sees that he can compete for titles here. He understands that and wants to stay. Within the club, we see him as a key player for the current project and for the coming years, so I think we’ll finalize everything very soon," Deco said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

