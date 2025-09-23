RU RU ES ES FR FR
"He asked for time." Laporta gives update on de Jong's contract situation

The club has given the player time.
Football news Today, 11:55
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Frenkie de Jong. Getty Images

One of the hottest topics for Barcelona fans is the contract extension of midfielder Frenkie de Jong. So far, there has been no clear progress, but Blaugrana president Joan Laporta shed light on the situation.

Details: According to the head of the Catalan club, negotiations on the contract renewal are ongoing. However, the player himself has asked for a little more time due to a change of agent. According to media reports, the new agent has already held talks with the club's sporting director, Deco.

Quote: "We're working on it. Deco, who has done an outstanding job with salaries and transfers, exceeded all expectations this summer. It was a very profitable investment.

We're on it. De Jong had an issue with his agent and asked us for time. He's highly motivated, a great captain, he's become a father... He's a very important player. I'm sure Deco will soon bring us good news," Laporta told reporters.

