De Jong changes agent amid contract talks with Barcelona

There is progress.
The extension of Frenkie de Jong's contract has become one of the hottest topics in Barcelona. Previously, both sides struggled to find common ground, but a recent development could decisively shift the negotiations.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the Dutch midfielder has switched agents and is now represented by Dutch lawyer Sebastien Ledure. Ledure has already met with Barcelona's sporting director Deco and expressed his readiness to enter negotiations.

Barcelona's plan is to offer de Jong a two-year extension with an option for a third year based on performance, though final terms are still under discussion. The club had previously made an offer to his former agent, which was never considered. A year later, Barcelona withdrew that offer in November. Ultimately, everything will hinge on de Jong's financial demands.

Reminder: Another major challenge for Barcelona is returning to Camp Nou, but that process is far from smooth as well.

