On Thursday, August 21, in the first leg of the Europa League play-off round, Maccabi Tel Aviv will host Dynamo Kyiv in what is officially their home match. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter.

Key facts and head-to-head history

Maccabi Tel Aviv have won three matches in a row.

Dynamo Kyiv have played in the main stage of the Europa League 11 times.

Only 2 of Dynamo's last 5 matches have seen more than 2 goals scored.

This will be the fifth meeting between these clubs. Maccabi Tel Aviv have never beaten Dynamo Kyiv, with the Ukrainian side claiming two victories.

Match preview

Maccabi Tel Aviv are the most decorated club in Israel, boasting 26 league titles, including two consecutive championships. However, the yellow-blues have not achieved significant success in European competitions for quite some time. In last season's Europa League, Maccabi Tel Aviv were among the weakest teams, finishing 29th with just 6 points.

This season, Maccabi Tel Aviv started in the Champions League but were eliminated in the second qualifying round by Cyprus's Pafos — 1-1 away and a 0-1 defeat at home. After that, the Israelis did what was expected of them against Malta's Hamrun, winning 2-1 and 3-1 in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Dynamo Kyiv, last season, ended Shakhtar's dominance by clinching the Ukrainian Premier League title. But in the Europa League, Oleksandr Shovkovskyi's side performed even worse than Maccabi Tel Aviv, collecting just 4 points.

Interestingly, the paths of these two clubs have crossed repeatedly. In the third qualifying round of the Champions League, Dynamo Kyiv were knocked out by Pafos (0-1 and 0-2), the same side that previously faced the Israelis. Before that, the Ukrainian champions confidently overcame Hamrun. In the new UPL season, Dynamo Kyiv have won all three of their opening games.

Probable lineups

Maccabi Tel Aviv: Mishpati — Revivo, Shlomo, Stojic, Asante — Sissoko, Shahar, Peretz — Madmon, Nicolaescu, Davida

Mishpati — Revivo, Shlomo, Stojic, Asante — Sissoko, Shahar, Peretz — Madmon, Nicolaescu, Davida Dynamo Kyiv: Neshcheret — Dubinchak, Mykhavko, Bilovar, Tymchyk — Shaparenko, Buyalskyi, Brazhko — Kabaev, Yarmolenko, Guerrero

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction

Maccabi Tel Aviv lack balance, as evidenced by conceding twice even against modest Hamrun. But Dynamo Kyiv also have significant defensive issues. My bet is that both teams will find the net in this match.