RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Zrinjski vs Utrecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Zrinjski vs Utrecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Zrinjski Mostar vs FC Utrecht prediction Photo: x.com/fcutrecht/ Author unknownn
Zrinjski Mostar
Zrinjski Mostar Zrinjski Mostar Schedule Zrinjski Mostar News Zrinjski Mostar Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
21 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Mostar, HSK Zrinjski Stadium
FC Utrecht
FC Utrecht FC Utrecht Schedule FC Utrecht News FC Utrecht Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the UEFA Europa League playoff qualifying round, Zrinjski will face Utrecht in a high-stakes clash. The match will take place in Mostar on Thursday, August 21, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. My bet is on a high-scoring encounter.

Match preview

Zrinjski approaches this fixture with a moderate competitive rhythm. The team has already played six matches on the international stage, but has only played once in the newly started domestic league.

The Bosnians had little trouble overcoming Virtus from San Marino in the Champions League first qualifying round, but then suffered a heavy defeat against Slovan in Bratislava, dropping down to the Europa League. Icelandic side Breidablik also gave them a tough time, but Zrinjski managed to progress, at least securing a spot in the Conference League.

The upcoming opponent is the clear favorite on paper, but it's too early to write off the reigning champions of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Zrinjski remains unbeaten at home this season, so they have every reason to aim for a positive result in this first leg against Utrecht.

The home advantage truly plays a pivotal role. At their own stadium, Zrinjski shows a more aggressive style, seeks to dominate possession, and makes active use of the flanks and set pieces. On home turf, the team is capable of creating dangerous chances and forcing opponents into mistakes.

Utrecht enters the match in strong form, having already dispatched two opponents in the Europa League qualifying bracket. Notably, the Dutch side defeated both Sheriff and Servette twice.

On the downside, despite these wins, Utrecht have conceded exactly one goal in each of their four matches. Zrinjski may not be a step above their previous opponents, so fans are counting on reaching the main stage of the Europa League.

Dutch teams are renowned for their high pressing and rapid transitions from defense to attack, enabling them to create chances even against well-organized sides—and Utrecht is no exception.

However, the Eredivisie campaign under Ron Jans started inconsistently. After a resounding win over Heracles in the opener, the team stumbled in Rotterdam against Sparta, failing to hold onto a draw and conceding a decisive goal in the dying moments.

Match facts

  • Zrinjski are unbeaten in four consecutive matches.
  • The Bosnians have drawn their last three home games.
  • Utrecht have scored in every match this season.
  • In Utrecht's last three away matches, both teams have found the net.
  • Zrinjski averages 1 goal per home match, while Utrecht averages 1.4 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Zrinjski: Karacic, Memija, Jakovljevic, Barisic, Mamic, Savic, Ivancic, Kis, Pranjic, Mikic, Bilbija.
  • Utrecht: Barkas, El Karouani, Viergever, van der Hoorn, Horemans, Jensen, Engwanda, Zechiel, Blek, Rodriguez, Ogajo.

H2H

The sides have met twice before in the Europa League back in 2019. Both encounters ended 1-1, with the Bosnians celebrating victory after extra time.

Prediction

From a goalscoring perspective, this match promises to be open. Utrecht typically posts high xG numbers and makes effective use of set pieces, while Zrinjski pushes for aggressive attacks at home. Both teams have defensive vulnerabilities and prefer to play on the front foot, so I recommend backing both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
National Bank vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 11:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025 National Bank Odds: 1.8 Kahraba Ismailia Recommended 1xBet
Sudan vs Senegal prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Sudan vs Senegal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 19, 2025 Sudan Odds: 1.5 Senegal Bet now Mostbet
Chippa United vs TS Galaxy prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Chippa United vs TS Galaxy: Will either side claim their first win of the season? Chippa United Odds: 1.61 TS Galaxy Bet now Mostbet
Durban City vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Durban City – Golden Arrows prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 19, 2025 Durban City Odds: 2.2 Lamontville Golden Arrows Recommended 1xBet
Siwelele vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Sivelele vs Polokwane prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025 Siwelele Odds: 1.71 Polokwane City Bet now 1xBet
Ismaily SC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Ismaily vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 19 August 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 2.1 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now Mostbet
Al Masry SC vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Al-Masry vs Pyramids: will Al-Masry continue their winning streak? Al Masry SC Odds: 1.72 Pyramids FC Recommended Melbet
Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Rangers vs Club Brugge: Who will take the upper hand in the first Champions League qualifying match? Rangers Odds: 1.6 Club Brugge Bet now Mostbet
Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 19, 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.66 Club Brugge Bet now Melbet
Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Ferencváros vs Qarabağ prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 August 2025 Ferencvaros Odds: 1.5 Qarabag FK Recommended 1xBet
Velez Sarsfield vs Fortaleza prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Vélez Sarsfield vs Fortaleza prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 20, 2025 Velez Sarsfield Odds: 1.91 Fortaleza Bet now Mostbet
Sao Paulo vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 São Paulo vs Atlético Nacional: who will advance to the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals? Sao Paulo Odds: 1.82 Atletico Nacional Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores