Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the UEFA Europa League playoff qualifying round, Zrinjski will face Utrecht in a high-stakes clash. The match will take place in Mostar on Thursday, August 21, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. My bet is on a high-scoring encounter.

Match preview

Zrinjski approaches this fixture with a moderate competitive rhythm. The team has already played six matches on the international stage, but has only played once in the newly started domestic league.

The Bosnians had little trouble overcoming Virtus from San Marino in the Champions League first qualifying round, but then suffered a heavy defeat against Slovan in Bratislava, dropping down to the Europa League. Icelandic side Breidablik also gave them a tough time, but Zrinjski managed to progress, at least securing a spot in the Conference League.

The upcoming opponent is the clear favorite on paper, but it's too early to write off the reigning champions of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Zrinjski remains unbeaten at home this season, so they have every reason to aim for a positive result in this first leg against Utrecht.

The home advantage truly plays a pivotal role. At their own stadium, Zrinjski shows a more aggressive style, seeks to dominate possession, and makes active use of the flanks and set pieces. On home turf, the team is capable of creating dangerous chances and forcing opponents into mistakes.

Utrecht enters the match in strong form, having already dispatched two opponents in the Europa League qualifying bracket. Notably, the Dutch side defeated both Sheriff and Servette twice.

On the downside, despite these wins, Utrecht have conceded exactly one goal in each of their four matches. Zrinjski may not be a step above their previous opponents, so fans are counting on reaching the main stage of the Europa League.

Dutch teams are renowned for their high pressing and rapid transitions from defense to attack, enabling them to create chances even against well-organized sides—and Utrecht is no exception.

However, the Eredivisie campaign under Ron Jans started inconsistently. After a resounding win over Heracles in the opener, the team stumbled in Rotterdam against Sparta, failing to hold onto a draw and conceding a decisive goal in the dying moments.

Match facts

Zrinjski are unbeaten in four consecutive matches.

The Bosnians have drawn their last three home games.

Utrecht have scored in every match this season.

In Utrecht's last three away matches, both teams have found the net.

Zrinjski averages 1 goal per home match, while Utrecht averages 1.4 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Zrinjski : Karacic, Memija, Jakovljevic, Barisic, Mamic, Savic, Ivancic, Kis, Pranjic, Mikic, Bilbija.

: Karacic, Memija, Jakovljevic, Barisic, Mamic, Savic, Ivancic, Kis, Pranjic, Mikic, Bilbija. Utrecht: Barkas, El Karouani, Viergever, van der Hoorn, Horemans, Jensen, Engwanda, Zechiel, Blek, Rodriguez, Ogajo.

H2H

The sides have met twice before in the Europa League back in 2019. Both encounters ended 1-1, with the Bosnians celebrating victory after extra time.

Prediction

From a goalscoring perspective, this match promises to be open. Utrecht typically posts high xG numbers and makes effective use of set pieces, while Zrinjski pushes for aggressive attacks at home. Both teams have defensive vulnerabilities and prefer to play on the front foot, so I recommend backing both teams to score.