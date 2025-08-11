Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the 1/64 finals of the EFL Cup, Coventry will host Luton on Tuesday, August 12. Kick-off is set for 20:45 CET. Here’s my betting preview for this clash.

Coventry vs Luton: match preview

Last season in the EFL Cup, Coventry reached the round of 32, but midway through the campaign, the club opted for a managerial change. Frank Lampard took the reins and managed to deliver solid results. The team climbed from the lower reaches of the table and qualified for the Championship play-offs. The new Championship season has already kicked off, and Coventry opened at home with a goalless draw against Hull City.

Luton, just two seasons ago, were playing in the Premier League but were relegated to the Championship. Their slide continued, and now the club competes in League One—the third tier of English football. The new campaign started brightly: two wins from two matches. Last season in the EFL Cup, Luton were knocked out in the round of 64, losing 1-2 to QPR.

Match facts and H2H

Coventry are unbeaten in four straight matches: three draws and one win.

Luton are undefeated in their last seven matches: six wins and a draw.

Luton have kept a clean sheet in five consecutive games.

Last season, the teams exchanged victories: Coventry won 3-2, Luton triumphed 1-0.

Probable line-ups

Coventry: Rushworth; van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Thorpe, Grimes; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Wright; Thomas-Asante

Luton: Keeley; Naismith, Andersen, Makosso; Alli, Seville, Baptiste, Lonwijk; Wells, Clark, Yates

Prediction

Both teams come into this match in good form, setting the stage for an intriguing encounter. While Coventry play in a higher division than Luton, that doesn’t make things easy for the hosts. My pick: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75.