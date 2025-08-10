RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football EFL Cup England Predictions Wrexham vs Hull City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025

Wrexham vs Hull City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Wrexham vs Hull prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/wrexhamfootballclub/Author unknownn
Wrexham
12 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Wrexham, SToK Cae Ras
Hull
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 12, 2025, the English Football League Cup will feature a clash between Wrexham and Hull City. Kickoff is set for 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a bet on both teams’ scoring potential in this encounter.

Wrexham

Wrexham had a fantastic previous season, finishing second in EFL League One and earning promotion for a third consecutive year—this time rising to the Championship, a division they haven’t played in for a long time. However, the start of the current campaign didn’t go as planned: in an away match against Southampton, Wrexham led for much of the game but conceded twice late on and suffered a 1-2 defeat, leaving them without points.

Still, the end of last season was remarkable for Wrexham—unbeaten in their last 10 matches, winning seven and drawing three. Their home form deserves special mention: the club is unbeaten in six straight matches on home turf.

Last year in the EFL Cup, Wrexham exited at the 1/64 finals stage, losing 2-4 to Sheffield United.

As for home head-to-heads with Hull City, there have only been three such meetings—Wrexham have never won at home: two ended in draws, while one was a 2-3 defeat in the League Cup back in 2001.

Hull City

Last season was a disappointment for Hull City. While two seasons ago they finished just three points shy of the playoff zone and a Premier League promotion push, last season they battled for survival in the Championship, amassing the same 49 points as relegated Luton but surviving thanks to a superior goal difference.

Preparation for the new season has been solid: Hull City went unbeaten in four preseason friendlies—three wins and a draw. Their league start was also positive: a goalless draw away at Coventry extended their unbeaten run to six matches across all competitions.

In last year’s EFL Cup, Hull City exited at the 1/64 finals stage, falling 1-2 to Sheffield Wednesday.

In head-to-heads with Wrexham, the teams have met six times: Hull have won twice, Wrexham once, and three matches ended in draws. These encounters are traditionally high-scoring—five of six have seen over 2.5 goals, and in five of six both teams found the net.

Probable lineups

  • Wrexham: Ward, Cleworth, Cody, Brant, Barnett, Dobson, James, O'Brien, Kakace, Windass, Moore.
  • Hull City: Pandur, Drameh, Ajayi, Hughes, Giles, Crooks, Lundstram, Kamara, Slater, Ndala, Joseph.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Wrexham have lost three of their last four matches.
  • Wrexham have won four of their last five home games.
  • Three of Wrexham’s last four matches saw over 2.5 goals.
  • Hull City have won three of their last four away games.
  • Hull City are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches.
  • 12 of Hull City’s last 13 away games saw under 2.5 goals.
  • Five of the last six head-to-heads featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in five of the last six head-to-head meetings.

Wrexham vs Hull City match prediction

This promises to be a dynamic and action-packed contest, especially given the cup format—teams often play with maximum commitment here. Hull City have come into the new season in fine form, delivering a confident preseason with three wins and a draw, followed by a positive start to the league campaign. Wrexham, despite an opening-round loss, looked solid and are traditionally strong at home, capitalizing on the energy of their fans. Head-to-head clashes between these sides are consistently high-scoring—both teams attack with intent and aren’t afraid of open play. My bet for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.7.

Comments
