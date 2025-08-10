Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 12, 2025, the English Football League Cup will feature a clash between Wrexham and Hull City. Kickoff is set for 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a bet on both teams’ scoring potential in this encounter.

Wrexham

Wrexham had a fantastic previous season, finishing second in EFL League One and earning promotion for a third consecutive year—this time rising to the Championship, a division they haven’t played in for a long time. However, the start of the current campaign didn’t go as planned: in an away match against Southampton, Wrexham led for much of the game but conceded twice late on and suffered a 1-2 defeat, leaving them without points.

Still, the end of last season was remarkable for Wrexham—unbeaten in their last 10 matches, winning seven and drawing three. Their home form deserves special mention: the club is unbeaten in six straight matches on home turf.

Last year in the EFL Cup, Wrexham exited at the 1/64 finals stage, losing 2-4 to Sheffield United.

As for home head-to-heads with Hull City, there have only been three such meetings—Wrexham have never won at home: two ended in draws, while one was a 2-3 defeat in the League Cup back in 2001.

Hull City

Last season was a disappointment for Hull City. While two seasons ago they finished just three points shy of the playoff zone and a Premier League promotion push, last season they battled for survival in the Championship, amassing the same 49 points as relegated Luton but surviving thanks to a superior goal difference.

Preparation for the new season has been solid: Hull City went unbeaten in four preseason friendlies—three wins and a draw. Their league start was also positive: a goalless draw away at Coventry extended their unbeaten run to six matches across all competitions.

In last year’s EFL Cup, Hull City exited at the 1/64 finals stage, falling 1-2 to Sheffield Wednesday.

In head-to-heads with Wrexham, the teams have met six times: Hull have won twice, Wrexham once, and three matches ended in draws. These encounters are traditionally high-scoring—five of six have seen over 2.5 goals, and in five of six both teams found the net.

Probable lineups

Wrexham: Ward, Cleworth, Cody, Brant, Barnett, Dobson, James, O'Brien, Kakace, Windass, Moore.

Ward, Cleworth, Cody, Brant, Barnett, Dobson, James, O'Brien, Kakace, Windass, Moore. Hull City: Pandur, Drameh, Ajayi, Hughes, Giles, Crooks, Lundstram, Kamara, Slater, Ndala, Joseph.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Wrexham have lost three of their last four matches.

Wrexham have won four of their last five home games.

Three of Wrexham’s last four matches saw over 2.5 goals.

Hull City have won three of their last four away games.

Hull City are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches.

12 of Hull City’s last 13 away games saw under 2.5 goals.

Five of the last six head-to-heads featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams scored in five of the last six head-to-head meetings.

Wrexham vs Hull City match prediction

This promises to be a dynamic and action-packed contest, especially given the cup format—teams often play with maximum commitment here. Hull City have come into the new season in fine form, delivering a confident preseason with three wins and a draw, followed by a positive start to the league campaign. Wrexham, despite an opening-round loss, looked solid and are traditionally strong at home, capitalizing on the energy of their fans. Head-to-head clashes between these sides are consistently high-scoring—both teams attack with intent and aren’t afraid of open play. My bet for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.7.