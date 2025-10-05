"We are together, my brother" – Vinicius and Mbappé warmly celebrate Real Madrid's victory

There is no conflict within the team

Yesterday, October 4, in the eighth round of La Liga, Real Madrid clinched a confident 3-1 victory over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu. Vinicius Junior bagged a brace, while Kylian Mbappé added another goal. After the match, both stars exchanged warm words, effectively shutting down rumors of any possible rift between them. See also: Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano: prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 5, 2025

Details: Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé posted a joint message on social media. Accompanying a photo of the duo joyfully celebrating their goals, the caption read:

“Always on your boat,” wrote Mbappé “We are in this together, my brother,” Vinicius replied

🚨🤍 Vinicius and Mbappé after the goals scored on Saturday…



“Always on your boat.”



“We’re in this together, my brother.” pic.twitter.com/YqHxAQGDJz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2025

These statements stand out especially in light of the pre-match rumors: it was reported that Mbappé had allegedly complained to Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso about Vinicius's perceived selfish play during the Champions League fixture against Kazakhstan's Kairat.

