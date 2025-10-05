"We are together, my brother" – Vinicius and Mbappé warmly celebrate Real Madrid's victory
There is no conflict within the team
Football news Today, 05:19
Details: Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé posted a joint message on social media. Accompanying a photo of the duo joyfully celebrating their goals, the caption read:
“Always on your boat,” wrote Mbappé
“We are in this together, my brother,” Vinicius replied
These statements stand out especially in light of the pre-match rumors: it was reported that Mbappé had allegedly complained to Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso about Vinicius's perceived selfish play during the Champions League fixture against Kazakhstan's Kairat.
