"Felt discomfort in the ankle area" - Alonso comments on Mbappé's condition

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso confirmed that Kylian Mbappé experienced discomfort in his ankle during the La Liga match against Villarreal, which ended in a 3-1 victory for Los Blancos.

Details: According to the manager, the forward was taken off in the 83rd minute as a precaution. In the coming days, the medical staff of both the club and the French national team will closely monitor his condition.

Additionally, Alonso pointed out that winger Franco Mastantuono is dealing with muscle fatigue, and Real’s medical team is also keeping a close eye on his recovery.

Despite this worrying moment, Mbappé still made his mark on the match—his precise strike in the 81st minute sealed a 3-1 win for Los Blancos.

The Real Madrid boss stressed that Kylian’s injury is not considered serious, and the club will not rush to conclusions until medical tests are conducted in France.

Reminder: Tchouaméni became the sixth Frenchman in Real Madrid history to reach 100 La Liga appearances.