Will he play for the French national team? The nature of Mbappé’s injury revealed

The injury turned out to be not serious
Football news Today, 10:29
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappé gave Real Madrid fans a scare late in the match against Villarreal (3-1). The French forward, who scored the team’s third goal, soon felt pain in his ankle and left the pitch.

According to Mundo Deportivo, medical tests revealed that Mbappé suffered only a mild sprain of his right ankle. The injury is not considered serious, and the player is expected to join the French national team for their upcoming fixtures.

It’s also worth noting that Franco Mastantuono picked up a knock as well. The Argentine was substituted late in the game due to a slight hamstring strain, but this is not expected to prevent his call-up to the national team either.

