Real Madrid talisman substituted with an injury

Real Madrid secured a home victory over Villarreal in the eighth round of the Spanish La Liga. However, the win was overshadowed by an injury to Kylian Mbappé, who was forced to leave the pitch late in the match.

Early in the second half, Vinícius opened the scoring and then won and converted a penalty himself. Mikautadze pulled one back for Villarreal, but it was Mbappé who put the game to bed, extending his impressive scoring streak. Yet, during the moment he found the net, the Frenchman picked up an injury and was replaced by Rodrygo.

The extent of the injury remains unclear, and Xabi Alonso seemingly decided to play it safe and protect Mbappé. It's worth noting that Kylian has now scored in nine consecutive matches for club and country. With nine goals, he leads the La Liga top scorers chart.