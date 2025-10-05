RU RU ES ES FR FR
Another Frenchman enters Real Madrid history! Tchouaméni reaches 100 La Liga matches

Another Frenchman enters Real Madrid history! Tchouaméni reaches 100 La Liga matches

Tchouaméni's milestone
Football news Today, 01:28
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Another Frenchman enters Real Madrid history! Tchouaméni reaches 100 La Liga matches https://x.com/MadridXtra/status/1974586890813850004

Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has reached a major milestone, making his 100th appearance in the Spanish top flight.

Details: The matchday 8 La Liga clash, where Real Madrid defeated Villarreal 3-1, was a memorable one for Tchouaméni. The French midfielder marked his 100th appearance for Los Blancos, becoming just the sixth Frenchman in the club's history to hit this landmark.

Previously, these French players had reached the milestone:

  1. Karim Benzema — 439 matches
  2. Raphaël Varane — 236 matches
  3. Zinedine Zidane — 155 matches
  4. Ferland Mendy — 128 matches
  5. Eduardo Camavinga — 116 matches

This is already the Frenchman's tenth appearance this season for Madrid in all competitions, though he has yet to register a goal or assist.

Reminder: Güler and Mbappé are the most productive duo in the top five European leagues.

