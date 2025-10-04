RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Alavés vs Elche: can Elche continue to surprise?

Alavés vs Elche: can Elche continue to surprise?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Deportivo Alaves vs Elche prediction Getty Images
Deportivo Alaves Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga Spain (Round 8) 05 oct 2025, 08:00
- : -
Spain, Vitoria, Estadio Mendizorroza
Elche Elche
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Elche Total over 0,5
Odds: 1.56
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the eighth round of La Liga, Alavés will host Elche on their home turf. The match is set for Sunday, October 5, kicking off at 14:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a betting option for this clash.

Alavés vs Elche: match preview

Last season, Alavés managed to retain their spot in Spain’s top flight. The team finished with 42 points in 15th place, but the gap from the relegation zone was just two points. The new campaign has started off rocky, and it looks like the fight for survival is on once again. Alavés currently have eight points, sit 12th, and are only three points clear of the drop zone.

Elche finished second in the La Liga 2 table last season, earning a direct promotion to the Spanish elite. The start of the new campaign has been nothing short of sensational for them. First, Elche drew with Betis and Atlético Madrid, then beat Levante, and have yet to lose, alternating wins and draws. After seven rounds, Elche have collected 13 points and are sitting in fourth place. Holding onto that position will be extremely tough given the fierce competition, but the team has certainly become one of the revelations of the season’s opening stretch.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Alavés are winless in their last three matches: one draw and two losses.
  • Elche are unbeaten in four games: two draws and two wins.
  • Elche remain undefeated in this La Liga season.
  • Elche have scored at least once in 11 consecutive matches.
  • Elche’s last away victory was back on June 1.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Elche beat Alavés 3-1.

Probable lineups

  • Alavés: Sivera; Castro, Pacheco, Tenaglia, Parada; Blanco; Vicente, Ibañez, Aleñá, Rebbach; Boyé.
  • Elche: Dituro; Pedrosa, Bigas, Affengruber, Núñez, Fernández; Febas, Donald, Valera; Silva, Mir.

Prediction

Elche are showing excellent form at the start of the season and are riding high on confidence. Yes, playing away won’t be easy, but the opposition aren’t among Spain’s heavyweights, so the chances look quite realistic. My betting pick is for Elche’s individual total to be over 0.5 goals.

Prediction on game Elche Total over 0,5
Odds: 1.56
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lazio vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Lazio vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Lazio Odds: 1.82 Torino Recommended 1xBet
Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.51 RB Leipzig Bet now Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Werder vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.64 St. Pauli Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 04.10.2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.75 Wolfsburg Recommended 1xBet
Arsenal vs West Ham prediction English Premier League Today, 10:00 Arsenal vs West Ham: will Arsenal extend their winning streak? Arsenal Odds: 1.5 West Ham Bet now 1xBet
Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League Today, 10:00 Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.65 Sunderland Bet now Melbet
Girona vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 10:15 Girona vs Valencia: can Girona secure their first win of the season? Girona Odds: 1.6 Valencia Recommended Melbet
Inter vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Inter vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.5 Cremonese Bet now Mostbet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Eintracht vs Bayern: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 4, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.7 Bayern Munich Bet now Melbet
Athletic Club vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 12:30 Athletic vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.65 Mallorca Recommended Melbet
Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League Today, 12:30 Chelsea - Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 04 October 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.55 Liverpool Bet now Mostbet
Galatasaray vs Besiktas prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Galatasaray vs Besiktas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.65 Besiktas Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores