In the eighth round of La Liga, Alavés will host Elche on their home turf. The match is set for Sunday, October 5, kicking off at 14:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a betting option for this clash.

Alavés vs Elche: match preview

Last season, Alavés managed to retain their spot in Spain’s top flight. The team finished with 42 points in 15th place, but the gap from the relegation zone was just two points. The new campaign has started off rocky, and it looks like the fight for survival is on once again. Alavés currently have eight points, sit 12th, and are only three points clear of the drop zone.

Elche finished second in the La Liga 2 table last season, earning a direct promotion to the Spanish elite. The start of the new campaign has been nothing short of sensational for them. First, Elche drew with Betis and Atlético Madrid, then beat Levante, and have yet to lose, alternating wins and draws. After seven rounds, Elche have collected 13 points and are sitting in fourth place. Holding onto that position will be extremely tough given the fierce competition, but the team has certainly become one of the revelations of the season’s opening stretch.

Match facts and head-to-head

Alavés are winless in their last three matches: one draw and two losses.

Elche are unbeaten in four games: two draws and two wins.

Elche remain undefeated in this La Liga season.

Elche have scored at least once in 11 consecutive matches.

Elche’s last away victory was back on June 1.

In their most recent head-to-head, Elche beat Alavés 3-1.

Probable lineups

Alavés: Sivera; Castro, Pacheco, Tenaglia, Parada; Blanco; Vicente, Ibañez, Aleñá, Rebbach; Boyé.

Elche: Dituro; Pedrosa, Bigas, Affengruber, Núñez, Fernández; Febas, Donald, Valera; Silva, Mir.

Prediction

Elche are showing excellent form at the start of the season and are riding high on confidence. Yes, playing away won’t be easy, but the opposition aren’t among Spain’s heavyweights, so the chances look quite realistic. My betting pick is for Elche’s individual total to be over 0.5 goals.