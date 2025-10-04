Who would have thought? Güler and Mbappé are the most productive duo in the top 5 leagues

Europe's best partnership

Arda Güler and Kylian Mbappé have emerged as the most prolific pair in Europe.

Details: This season, the Turkish Real Madrid midfielder has already provided four assists to the French striker—averaging one every 162 minutes. As a result, the Güler–Mbappé partnership stands as the most productive across all clubs in Europe's top leagues.

Mbappé has already scored 13 goals across all competitions this season and added one assist. Güler, meanwhile, boasts three goals and four assists—all of which have been set up for Kylian.

