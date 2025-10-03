Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez considers signing Cristiano Ronaldo’s son

A potentially incredible signing.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent many remarkable years at Real Madrid, winning four UEFA Champions League titles with the club. Now, there is a possibility that the legendary player’s offspring could join the Royal Club.

Details: According to CristianoXtra on X (formerly Twitter), Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is currently considering signing Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

🚨 Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is interested in signing Cristiano Jr. pic.twitter.com/H6YjyrtI6u — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) October 3, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son is following in his father’s footsteps. He also plays as a forward for Al-Nassr’s youth team and for Portugal’s U-15 national team. In May 2025, he made his debut for Portugal’s youth national team.

