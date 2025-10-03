Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez considers signing Cristiano Ronaldo’s son
Cristiano Ronaldo spent many remarkable years at Real Madrid, winning four UEFA Champions League titles with the club. Now, there is a possibility that the legendary player’s offspring could join the Royal Club.
Details: According to CristianoXtra on X (formerly Twitter), Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is currently considering signing Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s son is following in his father’s footsteps. He also plays as a forward for Al-Nassr’s youth team and for Portugal’s U-15 national team. In May 2025, he made his debut for Portugal’s youth national team.
