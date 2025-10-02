RU RU ES ES FR FR
Real Madrid leaders on the brink of conflict: Mbappé unhappy with Vinicius’s selfishness

The Frenchman voiced his concerns about his teammate to Alonso
Football news Today, 16:07
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Real Madrid leaders on the verge of conflict: Mbappé unhappy with Vinicius's selfishness https://x.com/realmadrid/status/1855258339850002661

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, who netted a hat-trick in the Champions League clash against Kairat, was left dissatisfied with the behavior of his attacking partner Vinicius Junior.

Details: According to El Nacional, the French striker complained to head coach Xabi Alonso about the Brazilian’s excessive individualism. Mbappé believes that Vinicius is playing more for himself than for the team, often avoiding passes and trying to resolve situations on his own.

It is reported that Mbappé asked the coach to address this with the player and demanded more team-oriented play. Moreover, Kylian hinted that he would prefer to have more team-minded partners alongside him in attack, such as Brahim Díaz or Rodrygo.

This season, Vinicius has played 9 matches, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Reminder: Manchester City joined the race with Real Madrid for Michael Olise.

