Main transfer target. Manchester City enters race with Real for Michael Olise

Bayern reluctant to let the Frenchman go

Manchester City and Real Madrid have been closely monitoring Bayern's winger for quite some time.

Details: According to Teamtalk, both Manchester City and Real Madrid are showing strong interest in Bayern's 23-year-old French winger Michael Olise.

The Munich club, however, has no intention of letting their player leave and is preparing a new and improved contract for him.

This season, Olise has been in stellar form: in 9 matches, he has scored 5 goals and provided 4 assists.

