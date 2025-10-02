RU RU ES ES FR FR
Main transfer target. Manchester City enters race with Real for Michael Olise

Bayern reluctant to let the Frenchman go
Football news Today, 11:27
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Manchester City and Real Madrid have been closely monitoring Bayern's winger for quite some time.

Details: According to Teamtalk, both Manchester City and Real Madrid are showing strong interest in Bayern's 23-year-old French winger Michael Olise.

The Munich club, however, has no intention of letting their player leave and is preparing a new and improved contract for him.

This season, Olise has been in stellar form: in 9 matches, he has scored 5 goals and provided 4 assists.

For reference: Anthony Gordon responded to Rummenigge and stood up for Woltemade.

