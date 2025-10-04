Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.7 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of La Liga's 8th round will take place on Sunday at the Anoeta in San Sebastián, where the local side Real Sociedad will host Rayo Vallecano. Let's take a closer look at the best bet for this clash.

Match preview

Real Sociedad have had a rough start to the season. Under new head coach Sergio Francisco, the team failed to secure a win until round six, when they finally managed to beat Mallorca 1-0.

Before that, the Basques suffered three defeats and drew twice. In the previous round, Sociedad lost to Barcelona (1-2), although it's worth noting that they looked respectable against the Spanish giants. Right now, the 'White and Blues' have just five points, sitting dangerously close to the relegation zone—a result far below the club’s ambitions.

Rayo Vallecano's situation is almost identical: after seven rounds, they have exactly the same number of points as Real Sociedad. The Bees’ last league win came back in the opening round against Girona (3-1). Since then, Iñigo Pérez’s men have disappointed with four losses and two draws—both 1-1 affairs against Barcelona and Celta.

However, things are looking much brighter for Rayo in the Conference League, where they played one match and confidently defeated Macedonian side Shkëndija 2-0.

Match facts and head-to-head

Five of Sociedad’s last seven matches have seen fewer than two goals scored.

In five of their last seven matches, Real Sociedad conceded the opening goal.

Five of Rayo Vallecano’s last six matches also saw less than two goals scored.

In their last ten head-to-head encounters, Real Sociedad have had the upper hand: the Basques have won four times, Rayo Vallecano have won just once, and five matches ended in a draw.

Probable lineups

Real Sociedad: Remiro - Odriozola, Zubeldia, Ćaleta-Car, Gomez - Gorrotzategi, Mendez, Soler - Kubo, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla - Ratiu, Ciss, Lejeune, Chavarría - Diaz, Valentin, Palazón - De Frutos, Garcia - Alemao

Prediction

This match is crucial for both teams—they need to climb the table and escape the danger zone. So don’t expect a wide-open, attacking game: the pressure will be intense, and neither side will want to take unnecessary risks. That’s why my pick is Under 2.5 total goals.