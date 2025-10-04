Prediction on game Win Bologna Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 5, 2025, at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, the local Bologna side will host Pisa in the 6th round of the Italian Serie A.

Match preview

Bologna have been extremely inconsistent this season. The team alternated between wins and losses, and only in the last two rounds did they manage to draw twice in a row.

So far in Serie A, Bologna have picked up two wins – against Como (1-0) and Genoa (1-0), a draw with Lecce (2-2), and two defeats – to Roma and Milan, both with the same scoreline of 0-1. As a result, Vincenzo Italiano's men have collected seven points and currently sit 11th in the league table.

Pisa, on the other hand, remain one of the league's strugglers. Alberto Gilardino's squad have yet to register a single victory, but to their credit, they've already faced some of Serie A's heavyweights – Atalanta, Roma, Napoli, and Fiorentina.

Despite that, Pisa have shown resilience in certain matches: they managed to hold Atalanta to a draw (1-1), and kept a clean sheet against Fiorentina (0-0).

Match facts and head-to-head

Bologna are winless in their last three matches.

Bologna have conceded in five consecutive matches.

Pisa are winless in their last six matches.

Six of Pisa’s last seven matches have featured fewer than three goals.

These sides have met only once before – in the 2019 Coppa Italia, when Bologna cruised to a convincing 3-0 victory.

Probable lineups

Bologna: Skorupski – Holm, Heggem, Lucumí, Miranda – Ferguson, Moro, Fabbian – Orsolini, Rowe, Dallinga

Skorupski – Holm, Heggem, Lucumí, Miranda – Ferguson, Moro, Fabbian – Orsolini, Rowe, Dallinga Pisa: Šemper – Canestrelli, Caraccioli, Bonfanti – Touré, Marin, Aebischer, Akinsanmiro, Léris – Tramoni, Nzola

Prediction

Bologna have shown real strength at home this season – they've won every Serie A match on their own turf. That's why I believe Vincenzo Italiano’s side should take all three points against Pisa as well, especially since the visitors have yet to impress. My prediction: a Bologna victory.











