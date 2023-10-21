RU RU NG NG
Volkanovski knocked out in first round in UFC lightweight title fight

MMA News Today, 16:22
Australian Alexander Volkanovski was knocked out in the first round by Islam Makhachev in a UFC lightweight title fight.

The fight lasted only 3 minutes and 6 seconds. During that time, it was impossible to give a clear advantage to one of the fighters. However, Makhachev managed a high kick to Volkanovski's head, followed by a takedown of the Australian.

It should be reminded that Volkanovski learnt only 11 days before the fight that he was going to fight. It was a rematch, as the fighters had previously entered the octagon against each other: in February 2023 Makhachev won by unanimous decision of the judges.

After this victory, Islam Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title. It was his third consecutive defence.

Volkanovski, despite the defeat, also remains the champion, but at featherweight, where he holds the UFC belt.

Earlier we reported that the fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker ended in the middle of the first round: the doctor decided to stop the fight.

Sport Predictions
