VIDEO. Big scandal in the UFC 294. Doctor stopped the fight Ankalaev - Walker

MMA News Today, 15:19
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
The Light Heavyweight fight at UFC294 between Magomed Ankalaev (#2) and Brazilian Johnny Walker (#7) ended in the first round.

In the course of the fight, Ankalaev landed a banned knee strike to his opponent's jaw. The referee took an official time-out, during which a doctor came into the octagon and, after talking to Walker, signalled to the referee that the fight could not continue.

At the final announcement of the fight results, the ring announcer stated that the fight was finished with no result.

Walker despite the banned punch of his opponent said that he was ready to continue the fight. Ankalaev was of the same opinion. To calm the Brazilian, Dane White even had to come into the octagon.

In total, the fight lasted 3 minutes and 13 seconds.

Note that this fight was announced as number 3 this evening in Abu Dhabi. Usman vs Chimaev and Makhachev vs Volkanovski will also take place tonight.

