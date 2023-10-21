UFC 294: where and how to watch Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 and other fights of the evening
On October 21, the UFC is organizing another fight night to be held at the Ettyhad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The main event of the UFC294 event will be a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski.
Makhachev and Volkanovski have already met in February this year. Then Alex lost only on points and lost the title. Eight months later, the fighters will again come together against each other. Initially it was planned that Daniel Oliveira should fight against Makhachev, but 11 days before the fight he was injured.
The main fight of the evening will be a middleweight duel between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.
The tournament kicks off at 4:00pm CET, with the main card scheduled to start at 8:00pm CET.
Main card
- Islam Makhachev v Alexander Volkanovski
- Kamaru Usman v Khamzat Chimaev
- Mogomed Ankalaev v Johnny Walker
- Ikram Aliskerov v Warlley Alves
- Said Nurmagomedov v Muin Gafurov
Where to watch UFC294
- Australia - Main Event, Kayo Sports
- Cameroon - SuperSport
- Canada - UFC Fight Pass
- Gambia - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- Kenya - SuperSport
- India - Sports Ten
- Ireland - TNT Sports
- Liberia - SuperSport
- South Africa - SuperSport
- United Kingdom - TNT Sports
- United States - ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass
