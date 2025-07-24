Unexpectedly, Newcastle owners may financially support a Premier League rival
The Saudi sovereign fund has been overseeing Newcastle for several years now, but the Middle Eastern bosses of the Magpies could be set to help another Premier League club.
Details: Recently, it emerged that London-based Chelsea is considering between seven and ten candidates for the role of main shirt sponsor, seeking to display their logo on the team's kit in a deal worth 60 million euros. Financial expert Stefan Borson believes this move is designed to accelerate negotiations with the sovereign wealth fund.
Quote: "It would be strange if the Saudi investment fund, on the one hand, is trying to hold on to Alexander Isak at Newcastle, and on the other hand, invests in Chelsea, thus strengthening their rival in the battle for a top-four spot.
I suspect this story was placed at Chelsea's request to push a particularly interested sponsor to take decisive action," Borson stated in an interview with Football Insider.