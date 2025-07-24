Unexpectedly, Newcastle owners may financially support a Premier League rival

The Saudi sovereign fund has been overseeing Newcastle for several years now, but the Middle Eastern bosses of the Magpies could be set to help another Premier League club.

Details: Recently, it emerged that London-based Chelsea is considering between seven and ten candidates for the role of main shirt sponsor, seeking to display their logo on the team's kit in a deal worth 60 million euros. Financial expert Stefan Borson believes this move is designed to accelerate negotiations with the sovereign wealth fund.