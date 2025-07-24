Isak did not travel with Newcastle for the pre-season tour. The reason has been revealed

Newcastle have kicked off their preparations for the new season and are set to embark on an Asian tour soon. However, one of their key players will not be taking part.

Details: According to Ben Jacobs, Alexander Isak has not joined the squad for the pre-season tour in Singapore. The reason is a hip issue, even though medical tests did not reveal any specific damage.

We also reported that Newcastle's star Alexander Isak is close to leaving the club, a move fueled by the latest news from the Magpies' camp. It appears the club is preparing for the Swede's departure and is already looking at options to bolster their attacking line.

Reminder: 22-year-old Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento could soon become a Manchester City player. The deal may be finalized in the near future.