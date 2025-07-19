"My decision." Howe explains why Isak missed the friendly against Celtic amid transfer rumors

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a summer exit from the Magpies. Speculation was fueled by the Swede’s absence from the squad for the friendly against Celtic, and head coach Eddie Howe has provided an explanation.

Details: The Newcastle boss revealed that it was his own decision to send Isak home amid all the transfer rumors, giving a clear statement that he didn’t want Isak watching the match from the stands. Nevertheless, Howe expressed hope that Isak will remain with the team.

Quote: "It was my decision. He traveled with us to Glasgow, but I decided to send him home because of all the speculation surrounding him. The last thing he would want is to sit in the stands and just watch. That wouldn’t be fair to him. But I’m confident he’ll still be a Newcastle player by the end of the transfer window," Howe stated.

For the record: Isak has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but the London club is currently finalizing the signing of Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres. At the moment, Liverpool are also reportedly in the hunt for the Swede.