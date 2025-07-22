Isak replacement? Newcastle may sign a Premier League forward

Newcastle's star striker Alexander Isak is on the verge of leaving the club, a possibility that has been fueled by the latest news from the Magpies’ camp. It appears the club is preparing for a potential farewell to the Swede and is already exploring options to strengthen the striker position.

Details: According to financial expert Stefan Borson, Newcastle could turn their attention to striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who will leave Everton as a free agent on June 30. The St. James’ Park side have monitored him before, but the previous £30 million price tag proved off-putting.