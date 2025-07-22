Isak replacement? Newcastle may sign a Premier League forward
Newcastle's star striker Alexander Isak is on the verge of leaving the club, a possibility that has been fueled by the latest news from the Magpies’ camp. It appears the club is preparing for a potential farewell to the Swede and is already exploring options to strengthen the striker position.
Details: According to financial expert Stefan Borson, Newcastle could turn their attention to striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who will leave Everton as a free agent on June 30. The St. James’ Park side have monitored him before, but the previous £30 million price tag proved off-putting.
Quote: “If you remember, a year ago there were talks that Newcastle were ready to pay £30 million for him. So now, with him available for free, it would make sense to try and sign him.
Although he didn’t have the best season, he’s still at a good age for football. His salary expectations are unlikely to be much higher than a year ago, especially considering his free agent status.
I think £150,000 a week is about his level. That’s roughly the average wage at Newcastle, and it’s the lower end for Manchester United,” Borson told Football Insider.