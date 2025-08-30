RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Unbelievable! João Neves scores a brace with bicycle kicks against Toulouse

Unbelievable! João Neves scores a brace with bicycle kicks against Toulouse

Never seen anything like this!
Football news Today, 15:37
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Unbelievable! João Neves scores a brace with bicycle kicks against Toulouse Photo: x.com/PSGbrasil

Toulouse hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the third round of Ligue 1 action.

From the very first minutes, things didn’t go well for the home side. After a set-piece, the ball rebounded to João Neves, who wasted no time unleashing a stunning overhead kick—0:1.

Just a few minutes later, Barcola took advantage of a brilliant pass from Fabián Ruiz to double the visitors’ lead. And then, in the 15th minute, something truly extraordinary happened! Neves received the ball in Toulouse’s penalty area once again and repeated his spectacular bicycle kick—0:3.

It’s worth noting that this is the first time in their history that PSG has scored three goals within the opening 15 minutes of a match.

Related teams and leagues
Toulouse Toulouse Schedule Toulouse News Toulouse Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
Related Team News
Randal Kolo Muani Transfer news Today, 03:36 Loan without buy option? New terms for Juventus in Kolo Muani transfer saga
Transfer close? Crystal Palace agree deal for Guehi's replacement Football news Yesterday, 14:40 Transfer close? Crystal Palace agree deal for Guehi's replacement
Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates victory Transfer news 24 aug 2025, 05:00 Donnarumma to Manchester City? Everything depends on Ederson!
Related Tournament News
This hasn't happened in over 30 years! Lorient vs Rennes match makes Ligue 1 history Football news 24 aug 2025, 11:30 This hasn't happened in over 30 years! Lorient vs Rennes match makes Ligue 1 history
Marseille head coach Roberto De Dzerby Football news 18 aug 2025, 13:46 Everyone will be punished! Marseille takes a firm decision regarding Rabiot and Rowe
Ilia Zabarnyi in PSG against Nantes in Ligue 1 Football news 18 aug 2025, 09:01 Ilya Zabarnyi reacts to his debut match for PSG
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores