Unbelievable! João Neves scores a brace with bicycle kicks against Toulouse

Never seen anything like this!

Toulouse hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the third round of Ligue 1 action.

From the very first minutes, things didn’t go well for the home side. After a set-piece, the ball rebounded to João Neves, who wasted no time unleashing a stunning overhead kick—0:1.

Just a few minutes later, Barcola took advantage of a brilliant pass from Fabián Ruiz to double the visitors’ lead. And then, in the 15th minute, something truly extraordinary happened! Neves received the ball in Toulouse’s penalty area once again and repeated his spectacular bicycle kick—0:3.

JOAO NEVES WITH TWO BICYCLE KICKS IN JUST SEVEN MINUTES 😱 pic.twitter.com/ScWIUQXOqp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 30, 2025

It’s worth noting that this is the first time in their history that PSG has scored three goals within the opening 15 minutes of a match.