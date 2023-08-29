RU RU NG NG
Main News Ukrainian Mudryk will miss another Chelsea match

Ukrainian Mudryk will miss another Chelsea match

Football news Today, 13:51
Ukrainian Mudryk will miss another Chelsea match Photo: Instagram of Mikhail Mudrik / Author unknown

Ukrainian midfielder of London's "Chelsea," Mykola Mudryk, will not be able to participate in the second-round match of the English League Cup against "AFC Wimbledon," as announced on the club's official website.

The player continues his recovery from an injury sustained during a training session. Due to this injury, the Ukrainian missed the match of the 3rd round of the English Premier League against "Luton" (3:0).

The 22-year-old Mudryk has been playing for "Chelsea" since January 2023. He joined the English club from Donetsk's "Shakhtar." The transfer fee was 70 million euros and could increase by an additional 30 million euros through bonuses. He has played a total of 19 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2031.

Mudryk has been representing the Ukrainian national team since 2022. He has played a total of 11 matches for the Ukrainian national team in all competitions, not scoring any goals, providing three assists, and receiving two yellow cards.

