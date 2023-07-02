Ukraine harshly criticized Mudryk

Former Ukraine national team midfielder Oleksandr Aliyev does not have a high opinion of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Aliev said he does not think this player is a star. According to him, this title was given to him by journalists in the first place.

"Mudryk is not a star or a leader of the national team. He moved to Chelsea, but he still hasn't received playing practice.

You can call Mudryk a star only when he starts to show quality play at a high level at the London club. Right now he's just a footballer," he said.