UFC 294. Legendary Kamaru Usman lost his third fight in a row

MMA News Today, 15:56
Nigerian fighter Kamaru Usman lost to Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight.

The fight lasted all three rounds. In the first round Chimaev's advantage was tangible: he sat on his opponent's back for almost the whole round. However, in the next two rounds everything was not so clear. It seems that two out of three referees favoured Chimaev for the first round: 29-27, 29-27, 28-28.

For the legendary Kamaru Usman, this was the third consecutive defeat. Before that, he lost twice to Leon Edwards in the battle for the title. The Nigerian's last win was almost two years ago: in November 2021.

It should be noted that Usman for the sake of this fight changed weight category and received an offer to fight with Chimaev only 10 days before going into the octagon. This is due to the injury of Paulo Costa, who was supposed to oppose Chimaev.

