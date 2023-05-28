Tuchel decided not to leave Bayern

Head coach of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, will not leave the club during the summer transfer window, according to journalist Kerry How of Sport1.de, who reported it on Twitter.

According to the source, the coach was shocked by the dismissals of CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. Despite this, Tuchel is actively planning for the upcoming season.

The 49-year-old Tuchel took over Bayern Munich on March 24, 2023. Under his guidance, the Munich club was eliminated from the German Cup and the Champions League but miraculously won the German championship.

