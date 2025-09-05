Time to say goodbye! Barcelona announce Oriol Romeu's departure

The experienced midfielder becomes a free agent.

The partnership has come to an end.

Details: Today, Barcelona's official page on social network X announced the termination of the contract with the team's 33-year-old defensive midfielder Oriol Romeu.

It is reported that the contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

Romeu is a Barcelona academy graduate—he made his way from the youth ranks all the way to the senior squad of the Blaugrana. In 2011, Romeu left Barcelona for Chelsea in a €5 million move.

Throughout his career, Romeu has featured for clubs including Chelsea, Valencia, Stuttgart, Southampton, Girona, and Barcelona.

Last season, he was on loan at Girona, where he made 31 appearances but did not register any goal contributions.

Transfermarkt values Romeu at €1.2 million.

Agreement reached between FC Barcelona and first team player Oriol Romeu to cancel his contract with the Club within the timeframe of the transfer market. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 5, 2025

