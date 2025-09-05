RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Time to say goodbye! Barcelona announce Oriol Romeu's departure

Time to say goodbye! Barcelona announce Oriol Romeu's departure

The experienced midfielder becomes a free agent.
Football news Today, 15:10
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Oriol Romeu in the Barcelona line-up Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The partnership has come to an end.

Details: Today, Barcelona's official page on social network X announced the termination of the contract with the team's 33-year-old defensive midfielder Oriol Romeu.

It is reported that the contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

Romeu is a Barcelona academy graduate—he made his way from the youth ranks all the way to the senior squad of the Blaugrana. In 2011, Romeu left Barcelona for Chelsea in a €5 million move.

Throughout his career, Romeu has featured for clubs including Chelsea, Valencia, Stuttgart, Southampton, Girona, and Barcelona.

Last season, he was on loan at Girona, where he made 31 appearances but did not register any goal contributions.

Transfermarkt values Romeu at €1.2 million.

