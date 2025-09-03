Not in Yamal’s favor. Koundé changes his mind about Ballon d'Or winner

Barcelona might not approve.

The Ballon d'Or award ceremony is fast approaching, fueling debates over who deserves to be named the best player of the season. Even professional footballers sometimes find themselves changing their opinions in the heat of these discussions.

Details: Barcelona defender Jules Koundé had previously backed his teammate Lamine Yamal as the main favorite for the award, favoring him over fellow countryman Ousmane Dembélé. However, Koundé has now shifted his stance, declaring that both players are worthy of the honor and that the strongest should prevail.

Quote: “Both deserve the award. They’ve had an outstanding season with trophies to show for it. Lamine is dragging the team forward, while Ousmane is playing his best football and posting impressive stats. May the best man win,” the Frenchman said at a press conference.

