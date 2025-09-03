RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Not in Yamal’s favor. Koundé changes his mind about Ballon d'Or winner

Not in Yamal’s favor. Koundé changes his mind about Ballon d'Or winner

Barcelona might not approve.
Football news Today, 09:42
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Not in Yamal’s favor. Koundé changes his mind about Ballon d'Or winner Getty Images

The Ballon d'Or award ceremony is fast approaching, fueling debates over who deserves to be named the best player of the season. Even professional footballers sometimes find themselves changing their opinions in the heat of these discussions.

Details: Barcelona defender Jules Koundé had previously backed his teammate Lamine Yamal as the main favorite for the award, favoring him over fellow countryman Ousmane Dembélé. However, Koundé has now shifted his stance, declaring that both players are worthy of the honor and that the strongest should prevail.

Quote: “Both deserve the award. They’ve had an outstanding season with trophies to show for it. Lamine is dragging the team forward, while Ousmane is playing his best football and posting impressive stats. May the best man win,” the Frenchman said at a press conference.

Reminder: Earlier, it was reported that UEFA made unprecedented concessions to Barcelona regarding the venue for their Champions League home matches.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Unfortunate news. Alejandro Balde suffers injury and is sidelined for three weeks Football news Today, 10:22 Unfortunate news. Alejandro Balde suffers injury and is sidelined for three weeks
Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona Football news Today, 05:19 Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona
Samuel Umtiti kisses the trophy during the 2018 World Cup victory celebration Football news Today, 03:39 From world champion to outcast: Samuel Umtiti considers retirement
"We joked with Fermin": Yamal on Lopez's potential move to Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 12:27 "We joked with Fermin": Yamal on Lopez's potential move to Chelsea
Lamine Yamal comments on Ballon d'Or nomination Football news Yesterday, 11:28 Lamine Yamal comments on Ballon d'Or nomination
Liverpool could miss out on Guehi even as a free agent! Big clubs join the race Football news Yesterday, 10:42 Liverpool could miss out on Guehi even as a free agent! Big clubs join the race
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores