Three clubs show interest as Xavi Simons wants to leave Leipzig

Xavi Simons signed a contract with Leipzig in the winter, making a full transfer to the German side. However, he is already prepared to move on.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the player had already decided back in May to leave Leipzig. He has less than two years remaining on his contract and could depart for under €70 million.

The Dutch midfielder has attracted interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, and Bayern. All three clubs are aware of his stance and are closely monitoring the situation.

Earlier reports indicated that Xavi Simons turned down a move to Bayern Munich, despite strong interest from the German powerhouse. The 22-year-old is now focused on a Premier League transfer and has already set his sights on Chelsea.

Reminder: In January, the "Red Bulls" bought out the Dutchman's contract from PSG for €50 million, setting a new club transfer record. However, Simons has already informed the management of his desire to leave due to the lack of Champions League football. Transfermarkt currently values him at €70 million.