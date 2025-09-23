"This is inflicting moral harm on a person" - Lamine Yamal's father on Dembélé's Ballon d'Or win

The young Spaniard's father disagrees with the outcome of the ceremony.

He believes his son is far superior.

Details: Immediately after the Ballon d'Or ceremony, where PSG's Ousmane Dembélé claimed victory, the father of another contender, 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, gave a brief phone interview to El Chiringuito, sharing his thoughts and emotions about the result:

"I believe Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world, by a huge margin. Not just because he's my son, but because he truly is the best in the world. I think he has no rivals. I won't call it theft, but this is the greatest... I won't say theft, but it's a moral blow to a person. Lamine is Lamine Yamal, and we have to say that something very strange happened here," said Munir Nasraoui.

Last season, Yamal played 55 matches for Barcelona, scoring 18 goals and delivering 25 assists.

