RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "This is inflicting moral harm on a person" - Lamine Yamal's father on Dembélé's Ballon d'Or win

"This is inflicting moral harm on a person" - Lamine Yamal's father on Dembélé's Ballon d'Or win

The young Spaniard's father disagrees with the outcome of the ceremony.
Football news Today, 01:50
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal with his father https://x.com/TouchlineX/status/1970159066023374923

He believes his son is far superior.

Details: Immediately after the Ballon d'Or ceremony, where PSG's Ousmane Dembélé claimed victory, the father of another contender, 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, gave a brief phone interview to El Chiringuito, sharing his thoughts and emotions about the result:

"I believe Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world, by a huge margin. Not just because he's my son, but because he truly is the best in the world. I think he has no rivals. I won't call it theft, but this is the greatest... I won't say theft, but it's a moral blow to a person. Lamine is Lamine Yamal, and we have to say that something very strange happened here," said Munir Nasraoui.

Last season, Yamal played 55 matches for Barcelona, scoring 18 goals and delivering 25 assists.

Reminder: Official: Lamine Yamal named best young player of the 2024-2025 season

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Spain Spain Schedule Spain News
Related Team News
Rodri of Manchester City applauds the fans after the Premier League match Football news Today, 02:58 Sad statistics. Rodri becomes the first Ballon d'Or winner in history not to be nominated the following season
Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona celebrates with Lionel Messi Football news Today, 02:30 Lionel Messi warmly congratulates Ousmane Dembélé on winning the Ballon d'Or
Raphinha of FC Barcelona looks on during a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Undeserved setback... Raphinha finishes only 5th in the list of the season's best players
Football news Yesterday, 16:37 Greatness! Official: Aitana Bonmati is the best footballer of the 2024/25 season.
Official: Lamine Yamal named best young player of the 2024-2025 season Football news Yesterday, 15:12 Official: Lamine Yamal named best young player of the 2024-2025 season
Lamine Yamal Football news Yesterday, 14:31 Among Yamal's entourage, the conviction grows that he will win the Ballon d'Or
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores