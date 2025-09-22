Lamine Yamal's father arrives in Paris and prepares for a party in case his son wins the Ballon d'Or

Lamine has tremendous support.

The suspense over who will be crowned the world's best player this season is intensifying with every passing minute.

Details: According to The Touchline, citing Carrusel Deportivo, the father of 18-year-old Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal has arrived in Paris to attend a celebration should his son clinch the Ballon d'Or this evening.

Munir Nasraoui, as Yamal's father is known, is now by his son's side and firmly believes in his child's victory. It is also reported that Munir will be present at the official awards ceremony.

Lamine Yamal is one of the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or, with his main rival, according to the media, being 28-year-old Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé.

Reminder: A single careless act could cost Yamal the Ballon d'Or