A single careless act could cost Yamal the Ballon d'Or

And that's a crucial criterion in the evaluation.

Today, September 22, the most prestigious individual award of the 2024/2025 season—the Ballon d'Or—will be presented. One of the frontrunners is Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal, but there's one incident that could stand in his way.

Details: As revealed by France Football's editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia, three main criteria are considered when selecting the winner: outstanding individual performances, trophies won, and conduct in the spirit of "fair play" both on and off the pitch.

It's precisely this third criterion, according to L'Équipe, where Yamal might lose crucial votes. In the Nations League final, Portugal edged out Spain on penalties. After the defeat, a visibly upset Yamal turned away when Cristiano Ronaldo extended his hand, and then walked straight to the dressing room, refusing to watch his rivals' award ceremony.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that Barcelona's archrivals Real Madrid will have only one representative at the Paris ceremony.