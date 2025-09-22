Real Madrid will be represented by only one person at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Who is it?

Or rather, she.

After last year's standoff on the eve of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, there was plenty of speculation about whether Real Madrid would change its approach to the award this season. We can now confidently state that nothing has changed.

Details: According to Diario AS, the Real Madrid delegation will consist solely of... women's team footballer Caroline Weir. She will be the only one among the club's seven nominated players to attend the ceremony. She will be accompanied by a Real Madrid representative, but not in an official capacity.

Recall: It was previously reported that the "Los Blancos" would not send an official delegation to the ceremony in Paris. Club director Emilio Butragueño, head coach Xabi Alonso—all of them will remain in Madrid, but Santiago Bernabéu did not forbid the players from attending the event privately. As it turns out, only Weir took advantage of this opportunity.