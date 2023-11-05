This is disgraceful! Rothen commented on Messi receiving the Ballon d'Or

Former PSG and French national team footballer Jérôme Rothen expressed negative sentiments regarding Inter Miami's forward Lionel Messi's victory in the Ballon d'Or voting.

«This is disgraceful! Of course, it's a disgrace. In my opinion, the award should have gone to Haaland.

When it comes to the list of titles, he falls short of Haaland. Messi has only won the World Cup, while Erling has won everything with Manchester City. And, of course, you can't compare them in the World Cup because Haaland is Norwegian.

Erling has broken all records. The guy is winning all the trophies and scoring more than 60 goals in a year. When Messi and Ronaldo did it, it was perfectly normal for them to be number one.

Still, Messi scored around 20 goals for his club last year, while Haaland scored 60. And I'm told that we should trust the Ballon d'Or? But there is no more trust!

For the last 3-4 years, Messi has not been the best player in the world. We have to stop this madness! In the last 4 years, he has won 2 Ballon d'Or awards. In my opinion, it's disgraceful. I'm in shock», - Rothen said in an interview with RMC Sport.