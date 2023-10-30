RU RU NG NG
Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d'Or 2023

Football news 30 oct 2023, 17:30
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d'Or 2023 Argentine footballer Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or 2023. For the Inter Miami striker it is a record eighth trophy of the best footballer in the world.

Messi was presented with the prize by legendary English midfielder David Beckham, who currently owns Inter Miami.

In the poll for the best player in the world, he beat out Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe.

In the 2022/2023 season Messi played 55 matches, scored 41 goals and made 25 assists. He won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain. In the summer of 2023, Lionel became a player of Inter Miami. In the United States, the footballer has already won the League Cup.

For the 36-year-old Lionel Messi, this is the eighth Ballon d'Or of his career. He previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2022.

Earlier we reported that Real Madrid player, Jude Bellingham, was recognized as the best young footballer in the world.

