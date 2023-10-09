The Spanish tax authorities have initiated a fresh investigation concerning Barcelona

The Spanish tax service has initiated another investigation into Barcelona, as reported by El Confidential.

According to journalists, the investigation concerns payments to football agents from 2015 to 2018. This suggests that Barcelona may have covertly increased the salaries of its footballers during that period. At the time, Josep Maria Bartomeu was the club's president, and there are suspicions that he may be implicated in this matter. Tax fraud in Spain is a serious offense that can result in significant fines or imprisonment.

It's worth noting that the tax authorities had previously fined Barcelona €15.7 million. This penalty was related to the transfer of Audi cars to team members, undisclosed payments for charter flights to players, and improper accounting of compensation received by Arda Turan (€1.3 million) and Alex Song (€3.5 million) after leaving the club.

Furthermore, an ongoing investigation is underway regarding allegations of bribery in the case of a referee scandal surrounding payments to the former head of the La Liga referees committee, Jose Negreira. If these allegations are proven, it could lead to financial troubles for the Catalan club.